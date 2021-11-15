Miss the old days of MySpace? Well, it’s back as SpaceHey.

(KLFY) — If you were ever a friend of Tom, you might just enjoy a new social media site dedicated to bringing back the days of MySpace.

SpaceHey.com, a fan project recreation of the classic social media giant, is advertising itself as a privacy-focused “retro social” site.

“SpaceHey has no algorithms, no tracking, and no personalized ads – feeds on SpaceHey are chronological and there is no suggested content begging for your attention. You decide what you want to share and what content you’d like to view.” claims the site, taking a dig at the social media services that eventually eclipsed MySpace in the late 2000s. As of publication, the site claims to have over 150,000 users.

One of the biggest features of the old MySpace days that is making a return on SpaceHey is the ability to customize your page, provided you can learn a little bit of coding.

Creators Tibush Labs says the site has been created by a 19-year-old German web developer by the name of An. Tibush is a start-up owned by An and his sister as an umbrella company, according to SpaceHey.

MySpace was launched in 2003 by Tom Anderson, and was the internet’s favorite destination for social media before Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook a year later. MySpace was the world’s dominant social media platform until 2009, when it was overtaken by Facebook. Users abandoned MySpace for Facebook en masse, and MySpace attempted to stay alive by rebranding itself as a music-oriented site. MySpace remains operational today, but no longer resembles the often over-stuffed social media site it was at its peak.