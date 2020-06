The Minnesota Attorney General’s office will be taking the lead on the George Floyd case in the prosecution against former police officer Derek Chauvin, Gov. Tim Walz announced during a news conference Sunday night.

“We are pursuing justice, we are pursuing it relentlessly,” Attorney Gen. Keith Ellison said.

Ellison said thanked the Hennepin County Attorney’s office for their work on the case and said his office is prepared to handle it now.