Microsoft works to fix apparent DNS issue affecting multiple services

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no April Fool’s Day joke – Microsoft products stopped working for many Thursday afternoon.
According to Down Detector, a site that tracks real-time online outages, users of Teams, Azure, Office 365 and other services started reported problems around 5:07 p.m. EST. The reports ranged from user authentication problems to automated error messages.
Microsoft said in a tweet shortly after 6 p.m., “We’re investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options.”
At 6:37 p.m. Microsoft said that they were seeing improvement after rerouting traffic to the company’s “resilient DNS capabilities” and would provide an update within the hour.
The outage comes two weeks after a problem with the company’s authentication process caused havoc across the suite of Microsoft 365 products for several hours.
This is a developing story.