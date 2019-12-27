Michigan woman gets Bill Gates as a Secret Santa on Reddit

WATERFORD, Mich. (WDIV/CNN) — A Michigan woman was right on the money, so to speak, when she decided to be part of a Secret Santa gift exchange. The reason? She got a gift from Bill Gates, one of the richest people on the planet.

“Bill Gates is my secret Santa,” she said ina YouTube video. “I just won Secret Santa 2019.”

Shelby just wants you to know her by her first name, but it only takes seconds to understand why she posted YouTube videos ecstatic about her gifts.

Every Christmas, the billionaire gets involved in what’s called Reddit Gifts. On the social media platform, users post information about themselves, hoping someone will become their Secret Santa. Shelby has sent presents to strangers 95 times. Then, a few days ago she got a notification.

“I logged into my tracking page and saw that the package weighed 81 pounds,” she said.

The box would not fit in her car.

“We wheeled the big giant box back into the FedEx location, and everyone was really delighted to get a peek at what was inside,” she said. “…The box is, like, as big as my entire body.”

Later, Shelby posted videos showing everyone the amazing gifts gates and his team picked out.

So 95 gifts later, Shelby becomes the giftee.

But not for long.

“I can’t wait to keep participating,” she said. “I saved some of my gift wrap from some of the bill gates packages, and I hope that I can use it in future exchanges to surprise some other people with a little bit of this excitement.”

The gift package from gates also included a quilt and Oreo cookies.

But Shelby’s favorite was a donation to the American heart association in the name of her mom, who passed away earlier this year.