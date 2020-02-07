Michigan man said dog alerted him to his own heart attack

FLINT-SAGINAW-BAY CITY, Mich. (CNN/WJRT) — A dog in Michigan proved the old adage that a dog is a man’s best friend. Her owner says she alerted him he was having a heart attack.

52-year-old Ken Richter has a dog, a six-year-old pit bull-labrador mix named Cheyenne.

“A lot of people don’t like pit bulls. They are the most friendly, awesome family dog if they are trained right,” said Richter.

It might have been training, or perhaps the dog’s own instincts, but their inseparable bond grew even stronger on January 20th.

“About 2:30 in the morning when I was laying there sleeping,” he said.

That’s when Cheyenne did something she had never done before.

“She just body slammed me, she never did anything like that, she just stood up and slammed right into my back and I have had surgery, so she knows not to mess with my back,” said Richter.

At first, he was upset that the 85-pound dog gave him the unexpected wake-up call.

“I yelled at her, because I didn’t know what she was doing, so she took off out of my bedroom, and I woke up and my chest was hurting so bad I could barely breathe.”

Richter said the pain wouldn’t go away, so he eventually drove himself to the hospital.

“Within like ten to fifteen minutes, they come and said the ambulance was coming in to transport me to Midland already. No sooner than I got to Midland at about 10:30 in the morning, they put a stent in me.”

He had been having a heart attack.

“They said it was a bad one, I had like 99 percent blockage in my left ventricle,” said Richter.

Richter’s doctor told him the dog most likely saved his life.

“You were probably in the middle of the heart attack when the dog did it.”

Richter has two children, and another dog, Chunky Monkey.

He will turn 53 next month, a birthday he will celebrate thanks to Cheyenne.