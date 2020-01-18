Michigan man finds over $43K in thrift store sofa cushion

Live Now
OWOSSO, Mich. (CNN/WNEM) — It’s one of those situations you hear about and ask yourself — what would I do if that happened to me?

Howard Kirby had that moment after he bought a couch from a thrift store.

Kirby likes to shop at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Owosso, Mich. Last month, he purchased a couch from the store for his man cave, but this weekend he made a shocking discovery. It was filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or something,” said Kirby.

Kirby said he had the ottoman for a few weeks before noticing it was uncomfortable, and that’s when his daughter decided to open it up.

A total of $43,170 was found in the ottoman cushion but Kirby said he didn’t feel right keeping the money. So he reached out to the store to find out who had donated the couch. Turns out, it was Kim Fauth-Newberry. The couch originally belonged to her grandfather and he died last year.

The Restore held a big surprise for faith-Newberry to give back every dollar found in the cushion.

Kirby says an attorney told him he had no legal obligation to give the money back, but he felt he had to morally and that is something rick merling, the store manager, thinks is heartwarming.

Kirby says he could’ve used the money, but he feels better knowing the money is in the rightful owner.

“I’ve heard it done so many other times, and I always thought, ‘What would I do if that ever happened?’ and now I know, and it makes me feel good.”

