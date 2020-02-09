Michigan dog helps alert owners to carbon monoxide leak

GRAND RAPIDS-KALAMAZOO-BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CNN/WXMI) — A Michigan family was able to escape a carbon monoxide leak, thanks to their dog, ‘Rascal.’

Diane Smith says her dog Rascal started showing signs of slowing down on Tuesday.

“He wasn’t coming right to me when I called his name, he wasn’t coming into the kitchen,” said Smith. Well, he finally came in the kitchen but he just collapsed, so I gave him some Goldfish crackers and he wanted nothing to do with that, which was unusual.”

Diane took him to the vet who didn’t find any sign of illness, so they went back home. But Rascal started acting weird again.

“I picked him up, he was just as limp as could be and we sat on the couch over there, and he was just laying there and he wasn’t responding like he usually does, he just didn’t seem well,” said Smith.

She texted one of her friends.

“She relayed it to her husband who said tell her to get out of the house it might be carbon monoxide, so I thought, ‘Well no, the alarm is not sounding.’ But I went out anyway and I’m really glad I did, because he was perfectly fine when he got out in the fresh air.”

The smith’s furnace was busted, and despite their CO detector not sounding, the furnace was leaking carbon monoxide.

“Furnace guy said we could have a low-level leak, that’s not high enough to register on the detector and who knows how long that may have been going on,” said Gary Smith. “Even though it’s not ready to kill you it’s still going to have effects on you, particularly dogs it affects more than people.”

If it wasn’t for this good boy sounding the alarm himself, who knows how much worse it could have been.

“He was the alarm so we are thankful for him for sounding that alarm, because the other alarm did not sound,” said Diane Smith.