Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.

The cars include the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories