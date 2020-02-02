Live Now
Men wanted by police in Seattle shooting arrested in Nevada

National
Posted: / Updated:
Marquise Latrelle Tolbert, William Ray Tolliver

FILE – This combination of undated photos released by the Seattle Police Department shows Marquise Tolbert, left, and William Tolliver. The two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured several others were arrested Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said. The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Tolbert, 24, and Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, according to jail records. (Seattle Police Department via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured seven others were arrested Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said.

The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Marquise Tolbert, 24, and William Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, according to jail records.

Tolbert and Tolliver were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Records show both have lengthy arrest records.

The men, who were taken into custody in Las Vegas, “complied when confronted by detectives,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle told the Review-Journal.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best offered few details about the arrest, the Times reported.

“Personally, I’m glad they are in custody … We know that after the mass shooting and the homicide, there was a lot of fear,” Best said.

A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Jamel Jackson, 21, was charged last week with unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting, The Seattle Times reported.

Jackson was not the aggressor, but he is suspected of firing his gun multiple times in the crowded intersection, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa said.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured Jackson holding and firing a gun, prosecutors said.

Jackson admitted to firing a handgun and said he got rid of the weapon before he was contacted by first responders at the scene, police said.

The gun has not yet been found, prosecutors said.

The woman who was killed in the shooting was Tanya Jackson, 50, a resident of a group housing facility.

Jackson had a reputation as always being joyful among the staff members who managed her building, the Times reported.

“She had a very rich life,” said Kelli Larsen, chief program officer at the facility for people who suffer from physical- and/or mental-health conditions that make finding and maintaining traditional housing on their own challenging.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents in a part of the city long known for rampant drug use and street unrest.

Business groups implored officials to improve public safety. And while crime rates in Seattle are low compared to other big cities, critics say mayhem downtown – from shootings, to drug dealing and the effects of the city’s ongoing homelessness crisis – makes locals and tourists feel unsafe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

