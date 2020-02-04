Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Live Now
A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles. 

A service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Altobelli’s brother, Tony, posted a public invitation Monday on social media. 

A public memorial is expected for Bryant and his daughter Gianna but has not been announced. Los Angeles County coroner’s records show the remains of all nine victims have been released.

Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote a message on Facebook Monday saying, “Needless to say … there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!”

Friends of the Bryants, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan were all also killed in the crash.

   

