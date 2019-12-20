Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Memorial service set Saturday for Aniah Blanchard

National

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of Aniah Blanchard is partnering with Faith Chapel to memorialize and celebrate her life.

Services will be held at noon Saturday at Faith Chapel on Mike Moore Boulevard.

Blanchard was kidnapped in Auburn and reported missing Oct. 24. On Nov. 25, she was founded in a wooded area in Shorter.

The service is a celebration of Blanchard’s life to commemorate who she was and the impact her life and light is having on the world, Faith Chapel says.

The service is open to the public. However, the memorial service in its entirety will be streamed live via Faith Chapel’s Facebook page and their website.

Blanchard’s family asks that although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that donations be made in Aniah’s name to the following agencies: Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society in honor of her beloved dog “Bloo.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories