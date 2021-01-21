McConnell proposing to Schumer that Trump impeachment trial start in February

(CBS) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to present a proposal to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to delay the start of the impeachment trial of former President Trump until February, multiple sources familiar with the plan tell CBS News.

This would give impeachment managers and Mr. Trump’s defense at least a week to prepare. McConnell floated the proposal to GOP senators on a caucus conference call Thursday. McConnell, now in the minority, does not have final say on when a trial would be. Schumer would have to agree to the proposal.

It’s not yet clear what date in February McConnell is proposing. He had already said he would not take up a trial immediately after the House impeached Mr. Trump. The House has yet to send the single article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection to the Senate.

The House impeached Mr. Trump last week, on January 13, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats.

Senators are currently scheduled to be working from their states during the week of February 15 for Presidents’ Day, potentially complicating the timeline.

At the moment, the Senate is also working to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees.

McConnell has not said publicly whether he supports or opposes impeachment, although he has said that the mob that attacked the Capitol was “provoked by the president.”

First published on January 21, 2021 / 4:06 PM