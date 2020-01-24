WATCH: Massive explosion caught on camera, rocks Houston neighborhood early Friday morning

HOUSTON (KETK) – A massive explosion in Houston early Friday morning has devastated a neighborhood.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the explosion happened just after 4:20 a.m. and that nearly every home in the area had extensive damage to their homes.

A video of the explosion was captured on a window camera by a neighbor, who was not injured in the explosion.

In an interview with KPRC, one resident described the explosion as a “warzone.”

“It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in and we don’t know what it is … It’s a warzone over here.” Mark Brady

The Houston Fire Department said that there was one person taken to a local hospital. It is still also unknown what caused the blast. Many streets in the area have been blocked off as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more details.