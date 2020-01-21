Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Massachusetts lawmakers consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote

National

by: Jodi Reed

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week, the Joint Committee on Election Laws will consider a bill that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote. 

The bill states that “every citizen 16 or 17 years of age, who is a resident in the city or town where he or she claims the right to vote” to be placed on the voting list for local elections. 

The bill would not lower the state’s voting age, it would simply give cities and towns more leeway when it comes to younger voters. 

Bill H.720 // An Act ensuring municipal participation of the widest eligible range

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is a known supporter of lowering the voting age, she has proposed lowering the federal voting age from 18 to 16. 

Opponents of the plan argue that 16-year-olds aren’t mature enough to vote.

Hearing // Joint Committee on Election Laws January 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.

POLL // Are you in favor of a proposed bill that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds in Massachusetts to vote in municipal elections?

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories