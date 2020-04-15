1  of  2
Maryland police issue ‘final warning’ for residents who aren’t wearing pants to check the mail

National
(KHOU) When was the last time you wore jeans? Many are thinking of comfort first when working from home during the stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some Maryland residents are getting too comfortable.

The Taneytown Police Department in northern Maryland posted a reminder for its nearly 7,000 residents — one that you’d think should go without saying.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know you who are. This is your final warning,” police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

