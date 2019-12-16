1  of  2
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ tops Hot 100 list

by: Nicholas Erebia

BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

(WIAT) — Christmas came early for Mariah Carey. For the first time, “All I Want for Christmas is You” is number on the Billboards Hot 100 list.

Carey’s album “Merry Christmas” hit the shelves back in 1994. Since then, the highest any of her Christmas songs have been to the top of the list was back in Dec. 2017, where the same song was ranked third.

Carey isn’t the only one celebrating this achievement. Fans of the singer are showing their support over on Twitter.

This is only the second holiday-themed song to take the crown for the Hot 100 list. The first song to have the No. 1 spot was “The Chipmunk Song” by Alvin & the Chipmunks back in 1968.

As for Carey, this marks her 19th song to place first on the list. The last time she made it to the top was back in 2008 with her song “Touch My Body.” With this latest achievement, she is now one song away from tying with the Beatles for most No. 1 songs on the list.

What’s your favorite song from her “Merry Christmas” album? Is there another holiday song you’d love to see at the top of the Hot 100 list? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

