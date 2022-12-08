MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle.

Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry out of his 2010 Nissan Rogue and putting his lifeless body on the payment and then backing up over his legs and pelvis. Henry was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Fill N Save in the 1300 block of Winchester.

Fill N Save on Winchester (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police said surveillance video showed Henry pull up to the business, go inside and talk to some people in the parking lot on his way out. They said when Henry returned to his SUV, he appeared to fall asleep or become unconscious.

Investigators said a few people were able to revive him, but he lost consciousness again. They said that’s when Brown got out of a white Sedan, pulled Henry out of his vehicle, and ran over him.

Police said Brown and another man, Myshau Jordan, were spotted in the stolen Nissan Rogue a day later and taken into custody after a foot chase.

Myshau Jordan (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Myshau told detectives he was in the white Sedan with Brown and saw him run over Henry’s legs.

Brown was charged with aggravated robbery, property theft, and evading arrest. Jordan was booked in Shelby County Jail on unrelated active drug warrants.

Investigators don’t know if Henry ingested or inhaled drugs before arriving at the Winchester gas station. They are still waiting for the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office to release his cause of death.

Brown is being held on a $100,00 bond.