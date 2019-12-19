Man suspected of killing transgender teen appears in court, may face hate crime charges

(CNN) — Police in Washington State have charged a 25-year-old man in the murder of a transgender teen missing since June.

The suspect is currently facing second degree murder charges.

Investigators say they don’t believe that the murder was premeditated– but the suspect could eventually face hate crime charges as well.

According to court documents 25-year-old David Bogdanov told investigators he was really, really disturbed after finding out the woman he’d met, 18-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, was transgender.

Bogdanov also told detectives that homosexuality is unacceptable in Russian culture.

Channell Surgar-Star is transgender and says she came to Bogdanov’s appearance on charges of murdering Nikki Kuhnhausen with hopes that Bogdanov will eventually face hate crime charges as well as murder charges

“Absolutely a hate crime, no question about it,” she said. “She is a trans woman. He said it’s offensive to his culture. And to think anything less of this being a hate crime is absolutely preposterous.”

CNN reporter Bob Heye asked the Clark County prosecuting attorney’s office whether it’s considering adding hate crime charges in the case.

A representative said the office couldn’t comment on any additional charges being considered against Bogdanov.

Court documents says when Nikki Kuhnhausen’s remains were found near Larch Mountain December 7. One of Kuhnhausen’s hair extensions was tied in the knot of what appeared to be a ligature, a length of material used to strangle someone.

Authorities are still looking at whether any of the suspect’s family knew what had happened.

“Obviously, part of the investigation is still ongoing. The conflicting statements certainly…Raise some concern,” said Sgt. Jeff Kipp with the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit.

Bogdanov will be back in court on January 2.

He is being held without bail.