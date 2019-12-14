Live Now
Man gets 15 years for bow-and-arrow attack on deputies

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A judge sentenced a 32-year-old Minnesota man to 15 years and nine months in prison for using a bow and arrows to attack sheriff’s deputies, injuring one.

Authorities arrested Ramey James Olson after a two-hour standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018. Prosecutors say Olson ended up in the Sauk Centre garage after crashing a stolen car.

The St. Cloud Times reported that Olson was sentenced Thursday.

One of the arrows struck a Stearns County sheriff’s deputy in his left forearm. Deputies fired their weapons, striking Olson in the shoulder and buttocks, and grazing his hand with a bullet.

