Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose

National
Posted: / Updated:

FORT MEADE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a man who was found partially eaten by an alligator in June actually died of a meth overdose.

According to an autopsy report from a central Florida medical examiner, Michael Glenn Ford II had methamphetamine in his system when he died, and that was the cause of his death.

The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal on private property in June in Polk County, halfway between Tampa and Orlando.

Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator’s stomach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and killed the alligator to perform the necropsy.

Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson wrote in a report dated Nov. 27 that Ford’s injuries and amputations lacked the “sufficient associated bleeding to suggest they were made while alive.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories