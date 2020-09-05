Man draws out racetrack on driveway for 4-year-old neighbor to enjoy on bike

Not long ago, Dave Palazzolo of Salt Lake City, Utah, got one of those smart security cameras, and almost immediately it captured a “trespasser” on his driveway.



“You get the alert and you kind of have an immediate sense of anxiety – ‘oh, someone’s going to do harm to me,'” said Palazzolo.



That “imminent threat” was a 4-year-old on a balance bike – every night – like clockwork.



“Ping, ‘person at driveway.’ And you’re like, ‘Argh! You’re interrupting my Netflix!'” said Palazzolo.

Actually, let’s call it a draw.

The 4-year-old, named Quinn, is discovering Palazzolo’s latest creation. Before the security camera went off that first time, Palazzolo had never met Quinn or his family. Yet all summer he has been helping to raise the boy – in this small way.



“It’s been amazing,” said Quinn’s dad, Josh. “Just that we can be a part of something like that – that we can see the good side of humanity. It feels good.”



There are a lot of great dads out there. But the true measure of a man is not how he raises his own kids – it’s how he raises the village.