Man dies during attempted burglary after getting ‘trapped’ in restaurant’s exhaust fan, police say

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A man was found dead in New Jersey after getting stuck in a pizza shop’s exhaust fan during an attempted break-in, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, near Atlantic City, on Monday morning, according to an incident report released by the Galloway Township Police Department.

“Investigation revealed that the unidentified white male attempted to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan,” the department wrote in the report. “During the burglary attempt, the male became trapped within the exhaust fan and was unable to free himself.”

Police in Galloway Township were still investigating as of Tuesday, a spokesperson for the department confirmed. Officials have not disclosed how the body was discovered.

Police also declined to identify the man, pending a joint investigation by the Galloway Township Police and local medical examiner’s office.

A similar robbery had occurred at Two Brothers earlier this month, the Associated Press reported. Authorities are trying to determine if the two episodes are connected.

Two Brothers From Italy was not taking orders as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.