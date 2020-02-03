Man charged after allegedly admitting to killing puppy in dryer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WJW) — An 18-year-old Indiana man was charged after he allegedly admitted to killing a 3-week-old puppy by putting it in a dryer, WNDU reports.

Jeremy Lindsey, of South Bend, was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police were contacted after his father’s wife found the dead animal lying on the couch. She claimed the dog was scraped up and looked as if it had been hit by a car.

She told officers when she went into the laundry room later that day she found the blood and hair in the dryer.

Lindsey reportedly told police he killed the dog, saying he put the puppy in the dryer because it was being mean to the house cat.

He was arrested and is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation.

WNDU says Lindsey was formally charged on Friday with killing a domestic animal, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and cruelty to an animal.

His initial bail hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Monday.