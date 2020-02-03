Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man charged after allegedly admitting to killing puppy in dryer

National

by: NATASHA ANDERSON

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WJW) — An 18-year-old Indiana man was charged after he allegedly admitted to killing a 3-week-old puppy by putting it in a dryer, WNDU reports.

Jeremy Lindsey, of South Bend, was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police were contacted after his father’s wife found the dead animal lying on the couch.  She claimed the dog was scraped up and looked as if it had been hit by a car.

She told officers when she went into the laundry room later that day she found the blood and hair in the dryer.

Lindsey reportedly told police he killed the dog, saying he put the puppy in the dryer because it was being mean to the house cat.

He was arrested and is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation.

WNDU says Lindsey was formally charged on Friday with killing a domestic animal, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and cruelty to an animal.

His initial bail hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories