Man battling cancer requests Christmas cards as dying wish

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wisc. (WKRN/CNN) — A man in Wisconsin has just months to live — and he’s asking for something very simple for Christmas.

Gene Weittenhiller is 71 years old and he recently found out he has stage four, inoperable pancreatic cancer.

He tried chemotherapy and it wasn’t helping so he made the tough choice to let nature take its course.

Since then, both he and his family have been having a difficult time.

“It’s been devastating. Mostly because we just retired, we are just enjoying being close to our kids and our grandchildren,” explained his wife Linda Weittenhiller.

“My youngest granddaughter, who is three years old, doesn’t grasp that Grandpa W is sick and he isn’t able to get on the ground and roll around with me anymore. That’s very difficult for me to accept,” said Gene Weittenhiller.

His family has been trying to keep his spirits up.

His son contacted the Green Bay Packers, who sent him a signed football, and he even got a hand-written letter from Alex Trebek.

Now they’re asking for everyone to send as many Christmas cards as possible to Gene, to ensure this holiday is merry and bright.

“An overwhelming outpouring of love and support of people that I’ve never met and probably never will… but who care,” said Gene Weittenhiller.

He had no idea his family was asking for cards for him and is excited to see how many he gets and where they all come from.

Cards can be sent to:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th Street

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578