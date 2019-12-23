ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said they arrested a man Saturday for handing out marijuana “because it was Christmas.”
The Pinellas County arrest report says Richard Ellis Spurrier, 67, was confronted by police Saturday around 11 p.m. at 16 2nd St. N. in St. Pete.
Officers said Spurrier had 45 grams of marijuana on him and was handing it out to people as they passed by.
In an interview with police, Spurrier reportedly told them he was handing out the weed “because it was Christmas.”
Spurrier was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
LATEST STORIES:
- Veteran with brain injury comes out of coma in time for holidays
- Lafayette city and parish government officials to be sworn in January 6 at Heymann Center
- Man arrested in Florida for handing out marijuana for Christmas, police said
- Oakdale company to retain, add jobs with $23 million investment
- ONE YEAR LATER: KK the courageous reflects on the community support that helped her beat cancer