Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Man arrested in Florida for handing out marijuana for Christmas, police said

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said they arrested a man Saturday for handing out marijuana “because it was Christmas.”

The Pinellas County arrest report says Richard Ellis Spurrier, 67, was confronted by police Saturday around 11 p.m. at 16 2nd St. N. in St. Pete.

Officers said Spurrier had 45 grams of marijuana on him and was handing it out to people as they passed by.

In an interview with police, Spurrier reportedly told them he was handing out the weed “because it was Christmas.”

Spurrier was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories