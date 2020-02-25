Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man arrested for attempting to blow up vehicle in Pentagon parking lot, prosecutors say

National

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (KNWA) — A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot on Monday by a Pentagon police officer on patrol, according to the release.

Richardson was allegedly standing next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted into the vehicle’s gas tank when the officer approached. He allegedly told the officer he was going to “blow this vehicle up,” along with himself.

The 19-year-old then ran across the parking lot and onto Virginia State Route 27, where surveillance footage allegedly showed him jump over a fence and into Arlington National Cemetery, according to the release.

He was later found by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Emergency Response Team near Arlington House.

A subsequent search of Richardson uncovered a cigarette lighter, gloves, and court documents related to his arrest “on or about” February 22 for two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County.

The owner of the vehicle is an active-duty servicemember and does not know Richardson, according to court records.

Richardson is charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire, a vehicle used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice’s release on Tuesday.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Woodrow G. Kusse, Chief of Pentagon Police, made the announcement. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Embroski and Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc J. Birnbaum are prosecuting the case.

Richardson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar