Man accused of slapping Georgia reporter on backside arrested

by: WSAV Staff

Posted:

Thomas Callaway (via Chatham County Sheriff’s Office), Alex Bozarjian reporting live (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of slapping WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian on the rear during a live report has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway is charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident at Saturday’s bridge run in Savannah.

He turned himself in Friday at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $1,300 bond.

In a brief e-mail Friday, Bozarjian’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said “Alex is looking forward to justice in this case.”

WSAV has issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable.

No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority.

WSAV continues to support Alex completely as this case moves forward.

