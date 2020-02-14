Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man accused of hanging puppy from tree in Alabama

National

by: JJOINER10

Posted: / Updated:

Man allegedly hangs a puppy from tree in Alabama. (Photo by WHNT)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT/Tribune Media Wire) – Authorities jailed a man Thursday morning on charges that he hung a puppy from a tree in the woods in Alabama.

Jasen Charles Howard, 42, of Wheatfield, Indiana, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday on charges of animal cruelty and drug paraphernalia possession.

Jasen Charles Howard

Jasen Charles Howard

A witness saw Howard take the puppy into the woods, said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. When the witness went into the woods to check on the dog, it was found hanging.

The witness cut down the puppy and called the police, Harnen said. The puppy was taken in by animal control officials and is OK.

When authorities stopped Howard’s car, he told them the dog had parvo, a highly contagious canine virus, but he didn’t have a gun to put it down, Harnen said. A test for parvo on the puppy came back negative, he said.

Another dog Howard had with him when he was stopped also was taken by animal control, Harnen said. An animal control officer said the older dog was Howard’s longtime pet and the puppy had recently been given to him.

Dog in car

Another dog found with Howard when he was stopped by authorities was taken by animal control.

Howard was jailed on bonds totaling $5,300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar