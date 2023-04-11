EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 9, 2023, around 9:30 PM, an officer of the El Dorado Police Department was walking into an entrance of the police department’s headquarters and he noticed that the gate that separates the front parking lot was open. According to the El Dorado Times, the officer also noticed a car in the front parking lot.

Police confirmed that the side door, which is a security door that is only accessible to officials of the El Dorado Police Department, was jammed and the officer was unable to open it. After other officials were called to investigate the scene, they determined that the vehicle ran through the gate and into the side of the building.

According to officials, they noticed tire marks in the grass, which led to the door. Officers went on to approach the vehicle and made contact with 33-year-old Shairocco Carter of El Dorado, Ark.

Police then searched Carter and found a steak knife in his belt loop. Once officers questioned Carter about the incident, he allegedly advised officials that he planned to enter the headquarters and harm officials.

Carter was transported to a local medical center for a mental health evaluation. He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Act, Commercial Burglary, and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.