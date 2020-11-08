Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Massachusetts and Rhode Island

(CBS) — A minor earthquake struck off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday morning, rattling buildings across southern New England but causing no reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude 4.0 quake struck about 5.5 miles off the coast of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts, in Buzzards Bay shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the federal agency that tracks earthquakes. It struck at a depth of about 9 miles.

Residents on Cape Cod and across much of eastern Massachusetts reported feeling the earthquake shortly after it struck, CBS Boston reports, adding that there have been no indications of damage. CBS affiliate WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, also reported hearing from residents who felt the quake.

