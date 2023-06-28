**Related Video Above: Ticket giants promise transparency on ‘junk fees’.**

(WJW) — Madonna’s upcoming tour, which included many sold-out stops, is reportedly in limbo after her manager announced the singer is dealing with health complications.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary said on social media. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Oseary went on to say a new tour start date will be announced in the future as the 64-year-old star continues to recover. The 43-stop “Celebration” tour was supposed to kick off in Vancouver in mid-July and run through early next year.

In a post to Instagram just a few days before her hospitalization, Madonna shared photos from what appeared to be preparations for the tour, writing “The Calm Before The Storm…..”

While details about Madonna’s condition are limited, Page Six reports the singer was found unresponsive before being rushed to a New York City hospital on Saturday. She was also reportedly intubated.

Madonna had teased earlier this year that the tour would include songs from her entire 40-year career.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she wrote in January.

Her U.S. dates include sold-out shows in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Boston, the District of Columbia, Tampa, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. Other stops included Phoenix; Denver; Tulsa; Saint Paul, Minnesota; Cleveland; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Atlanta; Brooklyn; Nashville; and Sacramento.

