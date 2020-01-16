Live Now
Lousiana man arrested after being wanted for murder in Dallas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lousiana man is behind bars Thursday morning after being arrested on multiple charges, including being wanted for murder in Dallas County.

According to online judicial records, Fredrick Cortez Walker, 31, was taken into custody by DPS just after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. He had been pulled over for speeding and was also charged with forgery.

It is unclear at the time of this writing what case Walker is potentially connected to out of Dallas. Court records show that Walker lives in Monroe, Louisiana.

His bond has not yet been set and he is being held in the Smith County Jail.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information.

