Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Refinery fire in metro LA controlled by firefighters

National
Posted: / Updated:

A fire burns after an explosion at the Marathon Refinery in Carson on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

Carson, Calif. (AP) — A fire at a large refinery in metro Los Angeles was under control early Wednesday and no injuries had been reported, authorities said.

Firefighters continued to pour water onto part of the refinery at sunrise but there were no large flames visible.

The fire erupted late Tuesday after an explosion in a cooling tower at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in the city of Carson, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Air monitors on the perimeter of the refinery found no harmful products were emitted during the fire, the department said.

Authorities did not immediately say what sparked the fire, which prompted officials to temporarily close all lanes of the Interstate 405 freeway.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels daily, according to the company’s website.

It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, according to the company’s website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
24 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar