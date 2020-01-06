Live Now
Long wait times for recreational marijuana in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is day five of legal recreational marijuana sales. In that short amount of time, pot shops have sold millions of dollars worth of legal weed.

It is almost a week in, and dispensaries are still slammed with long lines. Customers say the average wait has died down to around three hours.

Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign says they have enough product in stock for the most part, but employees were telling recreational customers they did run out of the THC flower today. They told customers they are expecting a shipment of it this week.

There are still people waiting it out in their warming tent to get their hands on a wide selection of other products. One customer made the drive from Springfield for some.

“Here, there’s a lot more options from concentrates and edibles…the other [dispensaries I’ve gone to] didn’t have that much. But the taxes are honestly a lot,” says customer Cesar Quintana.

Employees say they have been working 14-hour days recently. Sunnyside says they will be closed on Monday to give them a break and will at 9AM the following day. They say they have served a total of 10,000 customers since January 1st.

