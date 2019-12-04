1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – What’s next in the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump?

The Judiciary Committee is holding its first public hearing on the impeachment inquiry Wednesday, featuring no material witnesses, but a panel of four constitutional law experts. Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela S. Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University will explain the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment — and whether Trump’s actions justify removal.

They will likely be questioned specifically about Article Two, Section 4 of the Constitution, which states a president can be “removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Treason and bribery are well defined; high crimes and misdemeanors are less so.

The hearing will be the first impeachment inquiry hearing in the House Judiciary Committee since the passage of H. Res. 660, a resolution that lays out the process for this portion of the impeachment inquiry and extends certain privileges to the President, while the Committee considers whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment procedures and what you can expect in today’s public hearings.

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page report on Tuesday outlining evidence against President Trump, stating that he placed his political interests above national interests in his conduct toward Ukraine. However, it stops short of recommending impeachment, saying Congress will have to make that decision.

House Democrats are expected to use the document as a basis for drafting articles of impeachment.

If that happens, it will be only the third time a president has been impeached in U.S. history.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories