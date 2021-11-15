WATCH: Governor & EBR Mayor-President attend Infrastructure Bill signing at White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was in attendance at President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

Mayor Broome said she was invited to attend the signing. She said the bill will pay dividends for the city and state as a whole.

“This will be transformative for our city and state on so many levels—building a safer and more sustainable future for our community,” tweeted Mayor Broome.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was also in attendance. He, too, has called the bill a major win for the state.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a big win for Louisiana as it will allow the state to both advance long overdue and much-needed major road and bridge projects as well as help expand high-speed broadband access, affordability, and literacy,” said Governor Edwards.

What Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Could Mean for Louisiana: