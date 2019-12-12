Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee could vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Thursday.

The committee met for several hours on Wednesday night to begin deliberating on the two articles that were introduced against the president on Tuesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats announced the articles after weeks of public hearings featuring testimony from key witnesses, law scholars and attorneys for each party.

During Wednesday night’s markup hearing, each member of the Judiciary Committee gave opening statements on the articles. Democrats, who hold the majority in the House, reiterated that the president is not above the law. Republicans argued that there’s no solid proof President Trump committed an impeachable offense.

Deliberations are scheduled to continue Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. J.B. Biunno and Evan Donovan will bring you live coverage and analysis throughout the day starting at 8:45 a.m. ET.

If the committee votes on Thursday as expected, the articles of impeachment will be sent to the full House for a vote. That vote is expected to happen before Christmas. If the charges are approved, they will be sent to the Senate for a trial.

