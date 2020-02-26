LIVE: At least seven reported dead in shooting at Milwaukee Miller Coors headquarters

Breaking News
At least seven dead including shooter in rampage on Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee
by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

