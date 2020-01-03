Live Now
South Congress deadly stabbing suspect in hospital after jumping off roof fleeing from police

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Avenue Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person died and three others were injured in a stabbing attack in south Austin Friday morning.

The suspect ran from an altercation at a coffee shop, and then stabbed two people inside a nearby restaurant before climbing up and jumping off a nearby building, Austin Police said.

APD says the suspect is in the hospital due to injuries from jumping off the roof.

The FBI is also on scene.

Sgt. David Daniels with APD said the suspect ran from an altercation at Bennu Coffee on Congress, where he injured one person and caused the initial call at 7:49 a.m. That person was not stabbed, Daniels said.

The suspect was initially detained by patrons of the coffee shop, but escaped and ran into Freebirds World Burrito, then stabbed two people inside, Daniels said. One of those victims, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead when medics found him. The other victim was taken to the hospital after ATCEMS performed CPR on-scene.

The suspect made it out of Freebirds, and then climbed to the roof of a nearby business. Daniels said then the suspect jumped off the roof and was hurt. Daniels said the suspect is still alive and was taken to the hospital.

A KXAN viewer shared the below video near the scene, showing police in the area. A man is also seen climbing up a building, and then taking his shirt off.

“It looked like he came out of Freebirds,” the viewer said. “Then he ran down the area between the building and the creek area, he then climbed a ladder laying against the building. He jumped from that ladder to the ladder attached to the building.”

The viewer said as the police officer got closer to him, the man tried to push the construction ladder over.

  Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Avenue Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)
Stabbings in Austin

In February 2019, a KXAN investigation analyzed stabbing crimes in Austin. At that time, Austin had 12 deadly stabbings since 2016, including the first two homicides of 2019. KXAN is working to get updated numbers from this past year. KXAN is also following up with Austin police, who at the time did not separately monitor stabbings.

APD says they will hold a press conference around 10:30 a.m. We will stream it live at the top of the page and on Facebook.

