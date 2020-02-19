Breaking News
Little girl randomly stabbed at Texas McDonald's
Little girl randomly stabbed at Texas McDonald's

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Police said a 25-year-old man stabbed a little girl at random Tuesday afternoon at Northeast McDonald’s.

The man walked into the McDonald’s play area and stabbed the 5-year-old girl who is listed in stable condition following surgery, police said in an alert.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested at a Super Lodge motel. Police say he was hiding out in one of the rooms. The suspect’s identity has not been released nor possible motive, however, charges are pending.

McDonald’s Corporation said in an emailed statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family. We are grateful for the quick response of local first responders. As this is an active police investigation, any questions need to be directed to the appropriate authorities.”

ORIGINAL: El Paso Police are responding to a report of a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Northeast El Paso.

An El Paso Fire Department official said the victim is a 4- or 5-year-old girl and she was taken to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The stabbing took place in the 9400 block of Dyer, which is between Wren and Sanders avenues. Police sent out an alert about the stabbing just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to the hospital with an unknown injury.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

No other information has been released by police at this time. KTSM will update the story as more information becomes available.

