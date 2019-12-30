Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Listeria concerns prompts ramen recall

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Veggie Noodle Co. said this weekend it was voluntarily recalling its Cece’s brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth due to concerns the egg contained in the package may be contaminated with listeria.

Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant woman could miscarry or have stillbirths due to listeria.

The current listeria outbreak has resulted in one death, and illnesses in five states.

More Recalls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories