Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Letter with apparent fentanyl sickens 11 at Dannemora prison

National
Posted: / Updated:

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (AP) — Employees at a maximum security New York prison fell ill Friday after a letter was opened that contained a substance believed to be fentanyl, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Eleven people were taken to a hospital from the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora, New York. They are stable, New York State Police said in a news release.

An investigation by the state police and Department of Corrections and Community Supervision continues.

“While testing is ongoing, it is believed that this substance is fentanyl,” Cuomo said in a news release.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is often added to heroin to increase its potency, or is disguised as heroin, leading to overdose deaths.

The Annex is on the grounds of the Clinton Correctional Facility, the prison known for the “Shawshank Redemption”-style escape of two of its inmates in 2015 that has been dramatized in the Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories