Reports: Fotis Dulos, accused of killing his wife, is dead

Fotis Dulos, center, and his attorneys Norm Pattis, left and Chris La Tronica appear for a probable cause hearing in Stamford Superior Court, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a missing Connecticut mother of five who is presumed dead, pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges as a judge warned him to not violate his house arrest conditions again. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife has died, according to reports Tuesday.

A dispatcher from the Farmington police said officers had responded to Fotis Dulos’ home but could not give any other information. Multiple news outlets reported that Dulos was found dead, citing unnamed sources.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May; she is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. Dulos, 52, was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

