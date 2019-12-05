1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lawmakers working to protect new parents from losing their jobs

National

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Ivanka Trump says that working parents need to be able to raise their child without the fear of losing their career.

She says parents need permanent protections and is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would improve access to paid family leave.

“People who can afford it the most, are most likely to have access to the leave,” says Trump. “And the people who can afford it the least, and have the least amount of cushion, have the least access.”

On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would allow new parents to access up to $5,000 in tax credits.

West Virginia Republican Shelley Moore Capito says the bills is the only piece of legislation with a chance of passing.

“This I think is something that is very needed, but also a great way to get this conversation to a point to where we can actually get something across the line,” says Capito.

Ivanka Trump will host lawmakers next week at the White House for the first paid family leave summit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories