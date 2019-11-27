Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Lawmakers hope to crack down on disinformation targeting veterans

National

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are working to combat foreign trolls targeting veterans and military personnel online with disinformation.

A report published by Vietnam Veterans of America found that the Russian Internet Research Agency bought more than 100 ads targeting followers of veterans accounts on social media sites during and after the 2016 campaign.

The House Veterans Affairs Committee recently held a hearing to discuss the report.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, said social media companies, including Facebook, have missed the mark on preventing the spread of false information.

“No one should be impersonating other people especially our veterans,” he said. “Companies, especially Facebook, have to do a better job of regulating this type of content.”

“Congress has been trying to work with the social media platforms to encourage them to do a better job of policing themselves,” he added.

The issue cuts through partisan divides, with both Republicans and Democrats agreeing that safeguarding veterans from disinformation is critical.

“As Attorney General of Missouri, this was a major focus of mine, fighting for veterans, protecting them from scams, protecting them fraud,” Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said.

Congressman French Hill, R-Arkansas, said regulating social media presents a tough challenge, but said following TV and radio political ad guidelines set by the Federal Election Commission could help.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories