Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lawmakers disagree on how to give parents work-life balance

National

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers say they don’t want moms and dads to have to choose between having a family and having a career.

A House committee is looking at several legislative proposals that would close the gaps in paid parental leave for federal workers and create a national paid family leave benefit.

Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner says as a mom and a grandma, she knows the joy and stress a newborn can be on parents.

“Along with rent and groceries, parents are now paying for medical bills, diapers, car seats,” said Wagner.

Wagner says under the current Family and Medical Leave Act, workers have the option to take time off but choose not to because they can’t afford it.

“The last thing a new parent should have to worry about is whether one is going to lose a job or miss a paycheck,” Wagner said.

Wagner says her bill, the “New Parents Act” would give parents the option to use a portion of their Social Security after the birth or adoption of a child.

Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett says instead Congress should consider the Democrats “Family Act.” It would raise taxes to make sure every worker has access to 12 weeks of paid leave.

But Texas Republican Kevin Brady says raising taxes would hurt families.

“Americans deserve a paid family leave plan that helps families and small businesses, not a one size fits all Washington mandate,” says Brady.

He says the federal government should get out of the way and let employers and employees to work together to create a solution that works for them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
50°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories