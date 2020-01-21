Live Now
Las Vegas man accused of beating senior citizen on bus pleads ‘not guilty’

by: Hector Mejia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of beating a senior citizen on an RTC bus pleaded not guilty to the crime in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. His bail was set at $100,000.

Nathaniel Graves, 26, is facing three felony charges including abuse on an older person and battery.

Metro police released the surveillance video from the bus showing the beating and reached out to the public asking for tips to help solve the crime. Over the weekend, Graves was arrested.

Graves’ attorney Garrett Ogata told the court that the video doesn’t show all the facts.

A man who claims he gave a tip to Crimestoppers told 8 News Now that when he saw the video, he recognized Graves who was a former co-worker.

(WARNING: You might find this video very disturbing)

Graves is accused of beating the elderly man in early December. According to police, the man lost an eye as a result of the attack.

Some bus riders say they feel better knowing someone has been arrested.

“I am glad he got caught. He deserves to get whatever is coming at him,” said Lakesha Traylor, bus rider.

Court records show that this isn’t Graves first violent charge. He had a previous domestic battery charge in 2016.

