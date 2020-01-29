Labradoodle joins Texas EMS team as therapy dog

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK)– Meet the newest member of the Hopkins County EMS crew: Dixie the labradoodle!

Dixie will be serving in the capacity of a therapy dog.

She will be there to make a difference in the lives of EMTs, paramedics, and first responders and the communities they serve.

They hope Dixie will add emotional comfort and therapy services to those in need during times of high stress, crisis situations and post traumatic events.

Dr. I.L. Balkcom and his wife Deborah generously purchased Dixie at the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Gala and donated her to the organization.