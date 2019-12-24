Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge

National
Posted: / Updated:

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) —Astate park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America.

The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park, news outlets report. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America.

The park has an additional $326,000 in funds earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds will also go toward other park maintenance and construction.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories