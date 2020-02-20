Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kentucky teen dies in apparent animal attack

National

by: WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teen appears to have died from an animal attack, police said.

The body of the 13-year-old boy was found Tuesday on a mountainside behind a residence in rural Knott County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

First responders said the boy appeared to have been fatally wounded. Knott County Coroner Corey Watson pronounced him dead from suspected injuries stemming from an animal attack.

An autopsy performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort Wednesday morning determined the cause of death to be from injuries consistent with an animal attack. Authorities weren’t able to identify what type of animal was responsible, but they were still investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

48°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar